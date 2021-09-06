Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells $1,702,095.29 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carlos S. Bori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $183.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

