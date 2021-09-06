Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells $1,239,850.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total value of $1,239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $251.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.