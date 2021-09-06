Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $3,931,300.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,712,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00.

Moderna stock opened at $416.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.06. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

