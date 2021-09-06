Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $60.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -39.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

