Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Major Shareholder Sells $7,450,713.36 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FIGS opened at $44.50 on Monday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,847,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,010,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,090,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.