Insider Selling: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Sells $123,798.30 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Autoliv stock opened at $87.72 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.49 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $104,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

