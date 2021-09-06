Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $1,538,339.22 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.33, for a total transaction of $1,538,339.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $693,830.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.40.

On Thursday, July 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,541,726.42.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $363.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.49 and its 200-day moving average is $336.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after acquiring an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after acquiring an additional 257,903 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.