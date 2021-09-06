Insider Buying: Variscan Mines Limited (ASX:VAR) Insider Acquires 1,135,544 Shares of Stock

Variscan Mines Limited (ASX:VAR) insider Nicholas Farr-Jones acquired 1,135,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,132.64 ($48,666.17).

Variscan Mines Company Profile

Variscan Mines Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc, copper, gold, lead, uranium, and precious metal deposits. The company owns interests in the Novales/Udias and Guajaraz projects located in Spain; the Rosario project located to the east of the port city of Chanaral, Chile; and the Junction Dam and Callabonna tenements located in South Australia.

