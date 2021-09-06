Insider Buying: Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) Insider Buys A$80,080.00 in Stock

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) insider Peter Cumins bought 308,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$80,080.00 ($57,200.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Get Cash Converters International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Cash Converters International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Franchise Operations, Store Operations, Personal Finance, and Vehicle Financing segments. The Franchise Operations segment engages in the sale of franchises for the retail sale of new and second hand goods, as well as sale of master licenses for the development of franchises worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cash Converters International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cash Converters International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.