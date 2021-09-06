InsaneCoin Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $252,753.74 and approximately $8.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.54 or 0.00501597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002609 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.84 or 0.01008538 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,713,099 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.