Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of INCY opened at $76.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Incyte has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Incyte by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

