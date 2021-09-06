Incent Price Tops $0.0241 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Incent has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

