IMC Chicago LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.23% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $16.77.
About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services
