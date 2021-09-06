IMC Chicago LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.23% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $16.77.

Get ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services alerts:

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.