Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 26,300 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

MDLZ opened at $61.72 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

