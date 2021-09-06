Illuvium (ILV) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $557.74 or 0.01079845 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $354.07 million and approximately $35.47 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00066797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00154016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00214710 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.36 or 0.07233963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,648.48 or 0.99996585 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.00964654 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

