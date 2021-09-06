IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce $9.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $40.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $66.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.98 million, with estimates ranging from $29.08 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. 111,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,923. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $952.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.91.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 125.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

