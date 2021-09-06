Hydro Protocol Price Hits $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.95 million and $753,515.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00069137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00145460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.42 or 0.00796663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00047589 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

