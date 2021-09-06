Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2663 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of H opened at C$31.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$19.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.07. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$26.38 and a 52-week high of C$32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hydro One to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.00.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.