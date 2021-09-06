Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €42.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

BOSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

ETR BOSS traded down €0.44 ($0.52) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €48.60 ($57.18). 182,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,278.95. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

