Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €42.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

BOSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

ETR BOSS traded down €0.44 ($0.52) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €48.60 ($57.18). 182,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,278.95. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

