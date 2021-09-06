Hudock Inc. Sells 206 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 255,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.45 and a 1 year high of $91.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.