Hudock Inc. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of D opened at $78.38 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

