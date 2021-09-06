Hudock Inc. Makes New Investment in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $7,396,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $6,624,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,955,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $300.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.71. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

