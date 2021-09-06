Hudock Inc. Has $131,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hudock Inc. reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $1,579,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 712,056 shares of company stock worth $177,065,162 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $267.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.