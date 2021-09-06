Hudock Inc. Buys 385 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of PXD opened at $149.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day moving average of $154.45. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

