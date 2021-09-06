Hudock Inc. Buys 167 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 187.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $211.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.