Hudock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $268.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.16. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.62 and a 1-year high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

