Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,426 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Howmet Aerospace worth $54,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HWM opened at $31.37 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

