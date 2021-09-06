Horizon Protocol (HZN) Achieves Market Cap of $9.71 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $527,211.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00154329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00203608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.92 or 0.07336768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,400.67 or 0.99807821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00947908 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.