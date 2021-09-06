Homrich & Berg Sells 164 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

