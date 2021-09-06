Homrich & Berg Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $194.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.