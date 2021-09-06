Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $107.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

