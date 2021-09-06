Homrich & Berg Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $102.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.