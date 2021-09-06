Homrich & Berg Buys 2,688 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 63.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

