Homrich & Berg Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 65.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $259.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

