Homrich & Berg Acquires 3,082 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 56.3% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $111.62 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

