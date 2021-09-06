HomeServe (LON:HSV) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.68).
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSV. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).
HSV stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 991.50 ($12.95). 183,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,898. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 950.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,026.36. HomeServe has a 52-week low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,304 ($17.04).
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
