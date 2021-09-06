HomeServe (LON:HSV) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.68).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSV. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

HSV stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 991.50 ($12.95). 183,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,898. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 950.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,026.36. HomeServe has a 52-week low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,304 ($17.04).

In other HomeServe news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders have purchased a total of 48 shares of company stock worth $45,168 in the last ninety days.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

