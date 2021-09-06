Holderness Investments Co. Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up approximately 1.2% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.36. 947,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

