Holderness Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.40. 1,743,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.45. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.