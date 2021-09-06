Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,385,000 after buying an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,916,000 after buying an additional 222,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.89. 47,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,449. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

