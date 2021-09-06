Holderness Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $91.82. 1,313,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

