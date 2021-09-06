Holderness Investments Co. Buys 470 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,800,000 after purchasing an additional 322,871 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

