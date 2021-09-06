Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $933.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $3,082,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $11,363,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $123.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

