HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 294,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBS opened at $54.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $58.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

