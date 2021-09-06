HighTower Advisors LLC Has $21.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $113.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

