HighTower Advisors LLC Has $21.23 Million Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,398 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

