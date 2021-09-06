HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 36,832 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,832 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $34,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,191,000 after purchasing an additional 242,174 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

