HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,532 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $16,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

