Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) declared a dividend on Monday, August 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of HIBB opened at $98.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

