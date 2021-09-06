Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $148.39 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $159.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.13 and its 200 day moving average is $134.34.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

