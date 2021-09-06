Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $148.39 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $159.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.13 and its 200 day moving average is $134.34.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Analyst Recommendations for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

