Heritage Trust Co Sells 460 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $225.73. The stock had a trading volume of 296,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $640,437. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

